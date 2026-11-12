A British soldier serving with the Royal Regiment of Scotland has been charged with raping a woman serving with British Forces Cyprus.

Lance Corporal Nicholas Horne, a member of the 4th Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, also known as the Highlanders, was charged with one count of rape on October 23, following an investigation by the Defence Serious Crime Command (DSCC).

In a statement to the Cyprus Mail, an Army spokesperson confirmed the charge.

“We can confirm that Lance Corporal Nicholas Horne was charged with one count of rape, contrary to section 1 of the Sexual Offences Act 2006, on October 23, 2026, following an investigation by the Defence Serious Crime Command. As this is the subject of ongoing legal proceedings, it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

The spokesperson added: “There is no place for criminal behaviour in the Army, and we recognise the great courage it takes to come forward and report an offence. Anyone convicted of a sexual offence will be discharged from the Service.”

Horne was arrested on October 19, two days after the DSCC was notified of the alleged rape of a female member of the British armed forces stationed in Cyprus.

He has been remanded in custody pending a court-martial hearing.