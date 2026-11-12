Christmas begins at home with IKEA

When do we realise that Christmas is approaching? The festive spirit begins with small, cherished traditions. From the first fairy lights that come on in the evening and the new decorations we mix in with those we take out of the boxes every year, right through to the family table laden with favourite dishes, IKEA highlights five favourite traditions and suggests ideas for adding our own festive touch to the home.

1. It all starts with the first fairy lights.

It’s that moment when it starts to get dark outside; we switch on the fairy lights and the house immediately takes on a Christmassy atmosphere. A string of lights or a decorative lamp is all it takes to bring a festive feel to even the smallest corner of the house. With IKEA’s STRÅLA range, you can choose from subtle lighting to more striking combinations of lights, depending on the style of each room.

2. The Christmas tree takes centre stage in the home.

Some opt for the classic large tree, others prefer small decorative trees, whilst some look for alternative options. There are those who start decorating in early November and those who leave it until the last minute. With its VINTERFINT range, IKEA offers decorative options for every style and space, because there isn’t just one way to decorate for Christmas.

3. Playful decorative touches

The festive season is a chance to add a touch of humour and playfulness to your home décor. In the VINTERFINT and STRÅLA ranges, we find cute reindeer, Christmas elves inspired by Scandinavian tradition, and little snowmen that can be placed on the table, on a shelf or next to the Christmas tree.

4. The festive table that brings us all together

A meal with friends, a family breakfast or a dinner with our loved ones. Christmas is full of occasions for us all to sit down together around the table. And here, everyone has their own style: from a classic, carefully laid table to a more relaxed setting with colour and playful details. From plates and napkins to the little details, with VINTERFINT’s suggestions we can create a festive table that suits us and our guests.

5. The flavours we look forward to all year round

Biscuits fresh from the oven, traditional festive sweets and little treats make the house smell… of Christmas. With the Christmas treats from the VINTERSAGA range, we can enjoy our favourite festive flavours or offer them as a little sweet gift to our loved ones.

After all, Christmas isn’t the same for everyone. It’s the little traditions, the favourite flavours and the people we choose to share these moments with.

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