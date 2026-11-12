Clouds on Thursday bring isolated showers from noon onwards, mainly in the mountains.

Winds will be a southwest to northwest gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, over slight seas.

Temperatures will reach 23C inland, 24C along the coast and 13C in the highest mountains.

Passing clouds can be expected overnight, with mist forming inland and to the east.

Winds will be a katabatic gentle breeze of 3 Beaufort, over calm to slight seas.

Temperatures will drop to 11C inland, 14C along the coast and 7C in the highest mountains.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be mainly sunny with scattered clouds.

Temperatures will continue to gradually rise to above the seasonal average by Sunday.