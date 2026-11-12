Cyprus was among just five European Union member states to record a decline in the value of agricultural output in 2025, with production falling by 1.8 per cent despite an overall increase across the bloc, according to figures published by Eurostat on Thursday.

The value of agricultural output in Cyprus fell by 1.8 per cent, placing it among the weakest performers in the EU alongside Greece, Portugal, Finland and Malta.

Greece recorded the largest decline, at 2.9 per cent, while the decreases in the other three countries were all below 1 per cent.

The figures show a contrast with the wider European agricultural sector, where the total value of output reached a record €558.7 billion in 2025, representing a 4.8 per cent increase from €532.9 billion in 2024.

Agricultural output includes the value of crops, livestock and agricultural services, as well as certain secondary goods and services produced by the sector.

The increase continued the upward trend in the EU’s agricultural output, bringing it to a new high.

Meanwhile, the cost of intermediate consumption, covering the goods and services used in agricultural production, rose by 1.8 per cent to €309.1bn.

As a result, the gross value added of the EU agricultural industry increased by 8.8 per cent to €249.5bn.

The figures come from Eurostat’s economic accounts for agriculture for 2025, which provide an overview of the sector’s economic performance across the 27-member bloc.

Looking at the composition of agricultural output, crops accounted for almost half of the EU total, contributing €273.2bn, or 48.9 per cent.

Animal production and animal products represented a further 42.6 per cent, equivalent to €238.2bn, while agricultural services and secondary activities accounted for the remaining 8.5 per cent, or €47.3bn.

The value of crop production increased by 1.6 per cent year-on-year, while output from animals and animal products recorded a considerably stronger rise of 9.2 per cent.

Overall, agricultural output increased in 22 of the EU’s 27 member states, although the pace of growth varied considerably between countries.

Romania recorded the strongest increase, with output rising by 13.6 per cent, followed by the Czech Republic, Ireland, Estonia, Slovakia and Austria, all of which registered increases exceeding 10 per cent.

The declines in Cyprus and Greece, alongside those in Portugal, Finland and Malta, made them the only five countries to record negative growth in the value of agricultural production during the year.