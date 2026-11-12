The Mall of Cyprus Christmas Market 2026 opens on Saturday, November 21, 2026, bringing Christmas gifts, seasonal treats and family entertainment to the mall’s first-floor parking area. The market will operate from 11am to 6pm, with the Christmas Activity Houses open from 12-6pm.

Visitors can enjoy the market every weekend from November 21 to December 20, 2026, followed by daily opening from December 21-31, 2026, excluding December 25 and 26, 2026.

With festive stalls, creative activities, a fun park and a programme of seasonal entertainment, the Mall of Cyprus Christmas Market invites families and friends to come together and create their own Christmas memories.

An opening weekend full of Christmas magic

The celebrations begin on November 21-22, 2026, with a weekend packed with children’s activities both inside the mall and outdoors at the Christmas Market.

On Sunday, November 22, 2026, the Christmas Market’s official opening celebration will welcome Marseaux to the market stage at 5pm. At 5.30pm, she will join visitors for the Mall of Cyprus Christmas lighting ceremony, marking the start of the festive season with a special celebration for the whole family.

Discover gifts, flavours and festive fun

Christmas stalls will bring together a carefully selected mix of local crafters, artisans and specialty vendors, offering handmade creations, decorations, distinctive gifts and seasonal products. Festive treats, warm drinks and Christmas-inspired flavours will add to the atmosphere, making the market a welcoming stop during a day of shopping and family entertainment.

This year’s Festive Fun Park adds even more excitement, with bungee trampolines, a Spin & Jump game and Christmas-themed inflatables for younger visitors to enjoy.

Three Christmas Activity Houses will bring festive stories and creativity to life. Children can enjoy seasonal fun at Mrs Claus’s Kitchen, explore the Elf’s Workshop, presented by KKS Pilakoutas with GEELY, global automotive brand and discover the colourful world of Candyland, presented by candy brand Nimm 2. Together, the houses will offer creative activities and memorable moments for younger visitors throughout the festive season.

Throughout the season, a programme of live entertainment and festive events will add to the celebrations, including music, choir and dance performances, magic shows, theatrical entertainment and special appearances.

Whether visiting for Christmas shopping, festive flavours or a family day out, guests can combine the outdoor market experience with everything Mall of Cyprus has to offer.

Plan your visit:

Location: First-floor parking area, Mall of Cyprus, Nicosia.

First-floor parking area, Mall of Cyprus, Nicosia. Weekend opening: Every Saturday and Sunday from November 21 to December 20, 2026 .

Every Saturday and Sunday from . Daily opening: December 21-31, 2026 , excluding December 25 and 26, 2026 .

, excluding . Christmas Market opening hours: 11am–6pm .

. Christmas Activity Houses: 12–6pm .

. Official opening celebration and Christmas lighting: Sunday, November 22, 2026 , with Marseaux on stage at 5pm and the lighting ceremony at 5.30pm .

, with Marseaux on stage at and the lighting ceremony at . Admission: Entry to the Christmas Market is free. Charges apply to selected attractions and activities.

For more information and programme updates, visit: https://mallofcyprus.com/christmas-market/.

The Mall of Cyprus Christmas Market 2026 is supported by Gold Sponsor ERA Department Stores, Silver Sponsor Glow Beauty, and Printing Partner MCM. Supporters include AdBoard, Aircontrol, Brinks, Diamorfotiki, Metropolitan and YTM.

Mall of Cyprus. Your Christmas story happens here.