Workers in the education ministry’s support programmes have ended their ten-day strike after trade unions reached a decision at an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday.

In a joint statement, Oekdy-SEK and Pasey-PEO clarified that this does not signify a retreat from their demands.

They cautioned that further action may occur if no significant progress is made soon.

The workers are seeking guaranteed summer income, including back payments for summer 2026, to ensure indefinite-term employees receive wages and benefits.

They also call for the urgent completion of recruitment processes to fill vacant roles and address the unemployment issue of long-serving staff.

The unions said they were waiting for a meeting with President Nikos Christodoulides to discuss the issues and secure a political decision.

They also urged the education, labour and finance ministries to arrange a joint meeting to reach an agreement.

Workers will now return to their duties, but the unions said they would reconsider their position if talks failed to produce results.

They thanked striking staff, students, adult learners and their families for their support and understanding.