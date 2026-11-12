MEP Fidias Panayiotou said he is considered an “enemy of Ukraine” after his personal data was published on the Ukrainian website Myrotvorets (peacemaker) in early November.

“Apparently I’m an enemy of Ukraine now,” Fidias said in a video posted on Instagram.

He said that the website published the names and personal details of people it considers “enemies of Ukraine” such as politicians and journalists.

According to Panayiotou, the website is considered by some as a so-called “killing list” as many of those listed on the website have been murdered.

“When this happens [a murder], the administrators of the website add red text over the picture which says liquidated,” he said.

The website accuses Panayiotou of five offences including the participation in acts of humanitarian aggression against Ukraine, the manipulation of publicly significant information, the dissemination of narratives of Russian propaganda, the participation in information and propaganda activities of the Russian aggressor, and

public support for Russian aggression.

Panayiotou’s entry on the website shows his date of birth and a record of his previous visits to Russia in 2023 and 2025.

The website provides a detailed list of Panayiotou’s activities during his trips to Russia, including the recording of a video call and a meeting with the chairman of Russia’s Duma Vyacheslav Volodin.

It further records Panayiotou’s initial vote against the European Parliament resolution on the return on 20,000 Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, before changing his vote to abstain.

Panayiotou said that the European Parliament in 2021 condemned the website in a resolution and asked Ukraine to ban it, which the latter failed to do.

“I’m not the only MEP that has been added to the list,” Panayiotou said, referring to several of his colleagues from parties of various political corners which were included in the list within the previous days.

Ending his video, Panayiotou clarified that he was not “an enemy of Ukraine” and condemned the Russian invasion, saying it should have never happened.

“This war should be resolved through diplomacy, not on the battleground. That’s the reason I travelled to Russia in 2025,” he said.

The website ends its entry of Panayiotou with an appeal to authorities, asking them to consider the publication as a statement Panayiotou committed a “deliberate act” against the national security of Ukraine, as well as the peace and security of humanity and the international legal order.

Myrotvorets is a Ukrainian website established during the Russian annexation of Crimea in March 2014.

It describes itself as an “independent non-governmental media outlet” and has been publishing an ongoing list and personal information of people it considers to be “enemies of Ukraine”.

Alongside the European Parliament, international organisations such as the United Nations and Human Rights watch have in the past repeatedly voiced their concern over the impact of the database.