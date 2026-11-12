European demand for Cyprus property records sharp increase

Foreign buyers continued to underpin demand in Cyprus’ property market during the first nine months of 2026, with transactions involving European Union citizens recording particularly strong growth, according to figures released on Thursday by the Cyprus Real Estate Agents Registration Council.

Data from the Department of Lands and Surveys showed that property transfers to EU buyers increased by 42.7 per cent compared with the corresponding period of 2025, while transfers to buyers from outside the bloc rose by 16.2 per cent.

“The Cypriot property market is demonstrating its attractiveness on an international level,” said Marinos Kineyirou, president of the Cyprus Real Estate Agents Registration Council, pointing to the changing composition of foreign demand.

“The figures analysed by the council reveal a particularly interesting dynamic,” he commented.

“Although buyers from third countries account for the higher absolute number of transactions, we are observing that the strongest percentage growth is now coming from citizens of EU countries,” Kineyirou added.

The figures showed that 1,607 properties changed ownership to 2,004 EU buyers during the nine-month period.

Transactions involving non-EU citizens were slightly higher, with 1,826 properties transferred to 2,501 buyers from countries outside the bloc.

At the same time, the number of individual buyers increased by 11.7 per cent among EU citizens and 9.9 per cent among non-EU nationals compared with the first nine months of 2025.

Kineyirou said the expansion of the European buyer base was a positive development for the market.

“This broadening of the buyer base and increased demand from the European market provide a guarantee of stability,” he said.

“The continued inflow of foreign investment is important for the property sector and, by extension, the Cypriot economy,” he added.

The figures for sales contracts deposited with the Department of Lands and Surveys also pointed to sustained demand from both groups.

A total of 2,094 properties were covered by sales contracts involving 2,301 EU buyers, representing increases of 21.2 per cent in the number of properties and 22.4 per cent in the number of buyers compared with the corresponding period of 2025.

Demand from outside the EU remained substantially higher in absolute terms, with sales contracts deposited for 4,173 properties involving 5,443 buyers.

Compared with the first nine months of last year, the number of properties covered by contracts involving non-EU buyers increased by 19.7 per cent, while the number of individual buyers rose by 17.8 per cent.

The council president said the organisation would continue working to ensure that the market remained accessible and trustworthy for international purchasers.

“As a council, we continue working to maintain a safe and professional environment for every buyer and investor,” Kineyirou concluded.