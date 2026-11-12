The police arrested four men in Limassol in the early hours of Thursday for the illegal possession of burglary tools and a break-in with the intent of theft.

The police said they received information at 2am that individuals were trying to break into offices in a block of flats in Limassol.

Police officers responded and found the owner of the offices at the scene and a vehicle with four people – one 24 years old, two 23 and one 20 – who admitted to breaking into the offices with the intent of theft.

The police found burglary tools in their possession.

The suspects were arrested and placed in custody to facilitate investigations.