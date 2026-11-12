Large quantities of duty-free tobacco were found on Wednesday in a van driven by a 64-year-old Greek Cypriot in Limassol, following information provided by the police, the customs department said on Thursday.

The department confiscated 98 cartons of 200 cigarettes each, 113 cartons of 200 heated cigarettes each and 5.55kg of rolling tobacco, as well as the van.

According to the customs department, the suspect – who had come to the attention of the department in the past – was arrested by the police and later released following an out-of-court settlement of €16,000 for the tobacco and €500 for the return of the vehicle.