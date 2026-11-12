At least 25 seafarers have been killed and 130 attacks on commercial vessels recorded since the outbreak of the Middle East conflict, prompting the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to renew calls for stronger protection of crews and international shipping routes.

The figures were highlighted during the 138th session of the IMO Council, held in London from November 2 to 6, where governments examined the growing risks facing merchant vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, Red Sea and Black Sea.

The latest fatality followed an attack on the tanker M/T VELOS SAPPHIRE in the Strait of Hormuz on November 5, bringing the confirmed death toll among seafarers since the conflict began to 25.

According to the IMO, at least 130 attacks against commercial vessels have been verified in the region, leaving thousands of seafarers exposed to danger, including crews aboard ships unable to leave the Persian Gulf.

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez warned that the human cost was continuing to rise, with seafarers facing death, serious injuries, abandonment and difficulties returning home.

“Seafarers continue to lose their lives, suffer serious injuries, face abandonment, are denied repatriation,” he said, also drawing attention to crews deprived of food, water and medical care because of ongoing conflicts.

The Council stressed that international shipping lanes must remain open, safe and secure, regardless of geopolitical disputes, and called on member states to avoid unlawful measures that could endanger merchant vessels and their crews.

It also made clear that seafarers should not be caught up in conflicts over which they have no control, irrespective of their nationality or the flag under which their vessels operate.

Dominguez committed to examining further practical measures the IMO could take to prevent additional deaths and reduce the human cost of the crisis.

Beyond the Middle East, the Council strongly condemned attacks by Houthi forces against commercial shipping in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait.

It also condemned attacks by the Russian Federation targeting merchant vessels, crews, port infrastructure and maritime safety services supporting Ukraine’s special maritime corridor.

The Council reaffirmed its support for freedom of navigation in the Black Sea, stressing the need to safeguard commercial shipping and the infrastructure on which maritime trade depends.

Meanwhile, piracy and armed robbery have become an increasing concern in the Western Indian Ocean and Gulf of Aden, where 17 attempted or actual incidents have been recorded since the beginning of 2026.

Work to address these threats is continuing under the Djibouti Code of Conduct and its Jeddah Amendment, while the IMO Secretary-General has been asked to monitor developments and keep member states informed.

Maritime security was not the only issue discussed during the five-day meeting.

The Council also agreed to recommend a second four-year term for Dominguez, extending his mandate from January 1, 2028, to December 31, 2031.

The decision remains subject to approval by the IMO Assembly in 2027, as required under the organisation’s convention.

The Council also selected Yu Jiajia of China as the recipient of the 2027 IMO Gender Equality Award, recognising her contribution to overcoming barriers to women’s participation in the maritime industry.

The award will be presented on May 18, 2027, to mark Women in Maritime Day, while Gemma Griffin of Denmark will receive a Letter of Commendation.

In addition, the Council approved changes to its rules of procedure covering the suspension and adjournment of meetings, the conduct of debates, voting arrangements and points of order.

Other IMO bodies were invited to consider similar changes to improve consistency across the organisation.

On the financial and technological front, the Council approved an initial £2 million to complete the upgrade of the IMO’s Global Integrated Shipping Information System (GISIS) and develop a new e-learning platform.

Further funding will require detailed cost estimates, implementation schedules and projections of recurring expenditure, which the Secretary-General has been asked to submit at a future meeting.

The Council also reviewed member states’ financial contributions, reporting a collection rate of 97.62 per cent for the IMO’s General Fund and Working Capital Fund.

Countries with outstanding payments were urged to settle their obligations in full as soon as possible.

The next regular session of the IMO Council is scheduled to take place in London from July 19 to 23, 2027.