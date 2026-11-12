This year’s Black Friday at Kotsovolos brings unbeatable prices and smart solutions that make the shopping experience easier, quicker and more flexible. With a focus on customers’ needs, the company offers more options, combining attractive prices with practical services that simplify every stage of the shopping process — from choosing a product to receiving it.

That’s because, on Black Friday, it’s not just about finding what you want at the best possible price, but also about getting it in the way that suits you best. With this in mind, Kotsovolos presents the Black Friday Master Hacks: three clever solutions that offer speed, convenience and peace of mind when shopping.

Delivery in 60 minutes: the speed master hack

Found what you’re looking for, but don’t want to wait? With the Wolt Drive delivery service, Kotsovolos brings your shopping to your door in just 60 minutes. A practical solution for anyone who wants to make the most of Black Friday’s Unbeatable Prices without wasting precious time, whilst enjoying the convenience of fast delivery to their door.

Collection in 20 minutes: the convenience master hack

For those who prefer to collect their shopping themselves, Kotsovolos offers the option of collection in just 20 minutes from their local branch. This means consumers can choose the products they want and get them quickly, combining the convenience of online and telephone shopping with the immediate service of a physical shop.

Kotsovolos price guarantee: the peace of mind master hack

On Black Friday, the hunt for the best price is always the main focus. With the Kotsovolos Price Guarantee, consumers have an extra reason to shop with confidence. If the price of the product they have purchased falls, they can receive the difference as a gift voucher, in accordance with the terms of the service. Kotsovolos therefore offers an additional benefit, boosting consumers’ confidence in their purchasing decisions.

This philosophy is also embodied by Yiannis ‘The Master’, the star of this year’s Kotsovolos Black Friday campaign. Resourceful and always ready to find the cleverest solution, he highlights the logic behind the Black Friday Master Hacks in his own unique way, proving that smart shopping isn’t just about price, but also about making the right choices.

Consumers can learn more about the available offers online at kotsovolos.cy, as well as at Kotsovolos stores Cyprus-wide.