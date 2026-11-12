Leptos Group debuts Apollo Gardens at Neapolis: a new legacy takes root in Paphos

The Leptos Group is announcing the launch of Apollo Gardens at Neapolis project, a major new residential development in Paphos that brings together contemporary architecture, landscape-led design and a vision for Mediterranean living

Apollo Gardens at Neapolis has been meticulously planned to create a residential community that reflects the character of Paphos while looking towards its future. The masterplan comprises approximately 700 residences across four residential phases, alongside a commercial phase, with landscaped green spaces and pedestrian connections to Paphos Harbour and the city at the heart of the design.

A new legacy takes root

The story of Apollo Gardens begins with the land itself, which is between the ancient archaeological site of Apollo Hylates and the new development of the Neapolis Smart Eco-City.

The natural features of the landscape inspired the masterplan design, with a network of gently curving streets and four residential neighbourhoods, each designed around gardens, courtyards and swimming pools. Existing trees are being retained and supplemented with new planting, reinforcing the landscape as a defining feature of the community

This vision extends beyond Apollo Gardens. The Leptos Group is contributing to a wider network of connected green spaces and a linear park, creating a pedestrian and cycling route towards the sea and the city.

Contemporary architecture, local materials, smart technologies, considered resource management and an emphasis on natural light and indoor-outdoor living complete a design approach that seeks to create a low-rise, human-scale residential environment.

A new chapter for Paphos

Apollo Gardens at Neapolis occupies a strategic position at the gateway to Paphos, with connections to the airport, principal road networks, educational institutions, commercial areas and the city centre. The blue flag beach is some 800 metres away, with the historic harbour, shopping, golf and other leisure amenities within easy reach.

Apollo Gardens forms part of the vision for Neapolis, a pioneering Smart EcoCity conceived as a world-class new destination for living, learning, working and wellbeing. The new ‘city within a city’ includes the Neapolis University Campus, a hospital, offices, leisure and entertainment spaces, sports facilities and approximately 90,000 square metres of parkland. For Apollo Gardens residents, this means a remarkable range of possibilities within easy reach of home.

An EU and Eurozone member, Cyprus sits at the crossroads of Europe, Asia and Africa as the Mediterranean’s global hub, with its internationally connected business environment, competitive tax framework, residency benefits and a mild climate, making the island an attractive destination for entrepreneurs, investors and global citizens. As more people choose to live and work in Cyprus, Apollo Gardens responds to evolving expectations for contemporary homes, natural surroundings and amenities that enhance everyday life.

Experience shaping the future

Apollo Gardens is being developed by Leptos Estates, a member of the Leptos Group, whose experience spans more than 65 years and more than 350 completed projects across Cyprus and Greece.

The development reflects the Group’s multi-year involvement in shaping the built environment of Cyprus, while introducing a fresh approach to residential placemaking, one rooted in the landscape, connected to the city and designed with the needs of future residents in mind.

“Apollo Gardens is a milestone project for us because it brings together our long-standing connection with Paphos and our vision for how the city can evolve,” noted Pantelis M. Leptos – Co-Chairman.

“The landscape gave us a natural starting point for a masterplan shaped by greenery, connection and a strong sense of place – Paphos is our home, too. We want to create a community that feels distinctly Mediterranean, responds to modern living and contributes positively to the future of Paphos.”

The first phase

The first phase “The Thalia Collection” release comprises of luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and three/four -bedroom villas, with prices starting from €295,000 and easy terms of payments. Residents will benefit from landscaped communal gardens, swimming pools, a residents’ club, secure gated access and 24-hour security, alongside access to leisure and spa facilities.

With its first residences now being released, Apollo Gardens at Neapolis marks the beginning of a long-term vision for a new residential neighbourhood in Paphos, where the heritage of the land meets a forward-looking approach to Mediterranean Garden Living.

About Leptos Group

Over its 65+ years of dynamic business activity and with offices in 75 countries, the Leptos Group has established a leading position through its diversified operations in Real Estate Development (Leptos Estates), Hospitality (Leptos Calypso), Education (Neapolis University Pafos), Healthcare (Iasis Private Hospital) and Services (Property Management, Sports, Conferences, Travel, Insurance and more) across the Eastern Mediterranean, with headquarters in Cyprus and Greece.

www.leptosestates.com | https://www.leptosestates.com/project/apollo-gardens

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