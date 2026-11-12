A 31-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday to facilitate investigations into the possession of dead wild birds and the illegal keeping of game in captivity, the police announced on Thursday.

The police in Dherynia, in cooperation with the Game Fund, investigated a fenced plot belonging to the suspect and found 108 wild birds in a freezer, packaged into plastic containers, as well as seven hares held in captivity.

The man was arrested and the birds and hares delivered to the Game Fund.