Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides on Thursday stressed the state’s responsibility to ensure that nurses and midwives have the working conditions necessary to carry out their duties effectively.

Speaking at a scientific conference for nurses and midwives organised by public servants’ union Pasydy, Charalambides emphasised the importance of providing care that respects patients’ individual needs and circumstances.

“Equality in care requires that we recognise these difficulties and adapt accordingly the way in which we serve each patient, with respect for their dignity and choices,” he said.

The minister said nursing and midwifery care required both scientific precision and empathy, noting that the way patients were treated during a visit could influence whether they returned for follow-up appointments or sought medical assistance in the future.

He also stressed the importance of involving nurses and midwives in the development and evaluation of healthcare policies, saying their frontline experience could help identify practical difficulties.

“Your experience, along with that of patients, can illuminate obstacles that are not easily discernible at the preparation stage,” he said.

Charalambides added that feedback from nurses and midwives was valuable in assessing healthcare procedures and identifying areas for improvement.

“As a state, we have a responsibility to ensure you have the conditions you need to do your job well,” he said.