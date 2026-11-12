The House transport committee on Thursday discussed proposed legislation aimed at tightening regulations on electric scooters, including registration requirements, third-party insurance and restrictions on where they can be used.

Speaking after the meeting, committee chairman Sotiris Ioannou said the proposal would introduce a registration system, require third-party insurance and clearly designate areas where e-scooters would be prohibited.

“The committees intention, in light of the accidents that have occurred, the very serious injuries and the deaths of our fellow citizens, but also the fact that in 2026, within 10 months, we have 8,000, is to proceed immediately with the examination of the draft legislation and its submission to the plenary,” he said.

Ioannou added that any legislative measures submitted by the transport ministry in the meantime would be examined as a priority.

Disy MP Andreas Konstantinou said the problems associated with e-scooters could not be addressed through policing alone, arguing that safe infrastructure and effective planning were also needed.

He said the proposal included a temporary ban on e-scooters in areas without a continuous, suitable network of at least 10 kilometres meeting specified road safety standards.

“I want to be clear: we are not seeking a permanent ban on electric scooters; we are seeking to first establish the infrastructure that will allow for their safe use,” Konstantinou said.

Asked whether the provision could effectively amount to a ban because of the slow pace of infrastructure development, he said local authorities had already invested in suitable facilities.

He argued that the legislation would encourage both local authorities and the government to expand such infrastructure.

Konstantinou pointed out that Aglandjia already has 27 kilometres of cycle paths and said the proposed minimum network length could be reconsidered if necessary.

He also urged parents, particularly ahead of the festive season, not to give e-scooters to children.

Konstantinou said two bills had been tabled, one establishing a registration system and the other increasing penalties, with the aim of strengthening parental responsibility and discouraging unlawful use by minors.

He expressed optimism that the legislation would be passed and called on Transport Minister Evie Tsolaki to issue a decree currently under consideration.

Diko MP Chrysanthos Savvidis highlighted violations recorded in fines issued to e-scooter users, including riding on unauthorised roads, failing to wear required identification markings and carrying more than one person on a device.

Fellow Diko MP Adamos Aspris urged lawmakers not to undermine micromobility, warning that restricting alternatives to cars and motorcycles could push more people towards conventional vehicles.

He also cautioned against introducing provisions that could raise constitutional concerns.

Direct Democracy MP Dimitris Souglis expressed disappointment with the state’s approach, arguing that insufficient attention had been given to regulating e-scooters.

He said his party had submitted legislative proposals for the creation of a registration system and the introduction of identification plates for the devices.