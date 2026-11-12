Muskita presents new TV spot for ‘Aluminium Shaping Life’ campaign

Aluminium Industries presents its new television spot, the centrepiece of the ‘Aluminium Shaping Life’ campaign. The advert tells the story of an entire life through the home that houses it, and speaks first and foremost to the person living in spaces shaped by MUSKITA’s systems.

One life, one home

The advert begins with the things that have been around us from the very start, so familiar that we hardly notice them. From there, it follows a person as they grow up, test their limits, find their way and give shape to their dreams, until the moment a space truly becomes a home. When it is the next generation’s turn, the things that have always been there regain their value, and the cycle begins anew.

Throughout the narrative, MUSKITA’s aluminium is never the focus of the story. It forms its constant backdrop: in the windows that let in the morning light, in the doors that open onto each new stage, in the spaces where everyday life unfolds.

Hands instead of faces

The advert deliberately chooses not to focus on any faces. It follows the hands, which grow and mature through the beauty, tenderness and adventures of life, so that everyone can see themselves or their family through its lens.

From what we create, to what we make possible

Aluminium is a cold, raw material. The challenge of the campaign was to show all the life it makes possible: the homes people dream of building, the families that grow, the spaces where important moments are celebrated.

With its new spot, MUSKITA shifts the focus from what it builds to what it makes possible, reminding us that behind every product there is a purpose: to make people feel safe and connected, and to shape a future in which they can thrive.

The ad campaign is the most visible expression of MUSKITA’s renewed identity and a step towards a more human form of communication.

After decades of contributing to the creation of homes and buildings in Cyprus and internationally, the company has chosen to speak not only to the professionals who design and build these spaces, but also to those who live in them.

The new ‘Aluminium Shaping Life’ spot is already being broadcast on television, online and on the radio.