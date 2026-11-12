The Republic of Cyprus was “the only recognised state on the island” represented at the Cop31 climate summit in Antalya, presidential press office director Victor Papadopoulos said on Thursday.

Speaking in regard to the fact that President Nikos Christodoulides represented Cyprus, spoke on its behalf and took part in the family photograph, Papadopoulos remarked that “all of this speaks for itself that in Cyprus there is only one internationally recognised state, the Republic of Cyprus”.

Erdogan had been welcoming leaders alongside UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, he had however left the reception area shortly before Christodoulides reached the venue, so he was received by Guterres alone.

Erdogan later returned to his seat and continued greeting other leaders, earlier welcoming Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman personally, without Guterres present.

Papadopoulos said Guterres told Christodoulides he would provide dates for a trilateral meeting with both leaders after returning from the Philippines.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen later told Christodoulides that Guterres aims to resume negotiations within his term.

Christodoulides and von der Leyen met on Wednesday and discussed the UN initiative, the Schengen accession process and a forthcoming visit to Turkey by EU Special Representative for Cyprus Rafael Fitto.

Fitto is expected to propose talks on upgrading the EU-Turkey customs union, provided negotiations on the Cyprus issue resume.

Christodoulides “was informed of Fitto’s intentions, and what he will bring to Ankara”, Papadopoulos said.

He said the April 2024 EU conclusions “clearly, explicitly and categorically” tie progress in EU-Turkey relations to progress on Cyprus.

A dispute also arose over naming during the Antalya summit, for signage for the Cypriot delegation and markings on the presidential motorcade were using the term “Southern Cyprus” until midday on Wednesday.

Following an intervention by the EU delegation to Turkey, the wording was changed to “Cyprus”.

In his address to the plenary, Christodoulides said, “the Republic of Cyprus is a sovereign, equal and independent member state”.

Nikos Tornaritis, the president’s special envoy for Asia and Africa, said the Cypriot presence in Turkey, the only country that does not recognise the Republic, carried “special political and symbolic significance”.