Nicosia’s art scene welcomes a new solo exhibition this month. Artist Elena Kouma, who splits her time between Nicosia and Norway, present the exhibition The Tree in Me at Diatopos Art Centre, running from November 18 to December 16.

“Elena Kouma’s artistic practice focuses on the relationship between human beings, memory and place, exploring concepts such as identity, origin, a sense of place, loss and renewal. Through painting, drawing, embroidery on linen fabric and installation, she combines different materials and techniques, creating works that preserve traces of personal experiences and collective memories,” curator Daphne Nikita says.

The tree is a central focus in the artist’s exploration for this exhibition. As a living organism bearing the imprints of time, growth and change, it functions as a metaphor both for the roots that connect humans to their origins and the capacity to adapt, move and redefine identities.

The artist’s personal experience as a Cypriot living between two countries provides an important point of reference in her work. The two places, with their distinct landscapes, light and cultural references, coexist as spaces of memory and experience, shaping an intermediate space between what we leave behind and what we choose to create anew.

Through the materiality of linen, the slow, handcrafted process of embroidery, drawing and the interplay of different surfaces and materials, Kouma explores what continues to accompany us, even when it remains unseen. Her work connects personal memory with a broader human experience, while also turning our attention towards nature and our responsibility towards it.

At once resilient and vulnerable, the tree becomes a symbol of endurance and regeneration, inviting viewers to reflect on their own roots, journeys and the multiple meanings of rootedness and connection to place.

The Tree in Me

Solo exhibition by Elena Kouma. November 18-December 16. Diatopos Art Centre, Nicosia. Opening night: 7pm. Wednesday-Friday: 4.30pm-7pm. Saturday 1am – 1pm. Tel: 22-766117. www.diatopos.com