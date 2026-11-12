Three men wanted by Cypriot authorities are among 19 fugitives featured in a new EU Most Wanted appeal covering cases from 14 countries, Europol announced on Thursday.

The appeal, coordinated by the European Network of Fugitive Active Search Teams (ENFAST) with Europol’s support, focuses on fugitives wanted for crimes against children and older people, including child sexual exploitation and fraud targeting older people.

Among those sought by Cypriot authorities is Georgian national Irakli Diakonashvili, who is wanted for offences including rape, child sexual exploitation and child pornography.

According to Europol, the investigation stems from a complaint made in November 2023 by a 12-year-old child who told a doctor at Nicosia General Hospital that they had been sexually abused by a friend of their mother.

The case remains under investigation.

Albanian national Alex Burelli is wanted in connection with homicide, arson and causing grievous bodily harm.

Europol said the case relates to an armed attack at a restaurant in Ayia Napa on June 23, 2016, in which three people were killed and two others seriously injured.

Burelli is also suspected of involvement in a conspiracy to carry out further killings in Cyprus as part of the same criminal group.

David Gazaev is wanted for attempted murder, money laundering, participation in a criminal organisation, extortion and related offences.

According to Europol, he allegedly shot a 42-year-old Ukrainian national in the abdomen at a hotel in Limassol on September 29, 2025, and assaulted another person present at the scene.

Investigators believe the attack was linked to an extortion case involving demands for a large sum of money and threats against the victim’s life.

Europol also said that, according to information provided by Russian authorities, Gazaev holds a senior position in a criminal organisation allegedly involved in burglaries, thefts, robberies and extortion.

He is considered a high-risk individual.

ENFAST and Europol are urging members of the public to review the fugitives’ profiles and submit any information that could help police locate them.

The appeal features 19 fugitives linked to cases in Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Luxembourg, Poland and Spain.