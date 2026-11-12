As autumn brings shorter days and longer evenings, it becomes easier to find enjoyable ways to spend time indoors. If you’ve had a long day at work or around the house, you may be looking for an activity that doesn’t require much prep. You don’t have to spend every evening watching TV or scrolling social media; you can try something creative and different to break up your daily routine.

Even if you’ve never picked up a paintbrush before, one thing to consider is painting. It doesn’t require any formal art training or the ability to draw a very complex image to enjoy the process. With a guided painting activity, you can tap into your creative side, spend less time in front of screens, and slowly start creating beautiful paintings you can show off at home.

1. Try paint-by-numbers for an Easy Creative starting point

Canvas by Numbers kits offer a step-by-step approach to painting for adults who want to paint but aren’t ready for a blank canvas. Every kit includes a canvas printed with numbers that represent the paint colours in the kit. You don’t draw the image; instead, you are guided to “draw” it over time.

This helps make painting less daunting for those unsure of their artistic skills. Focus on applying colours, controlling your brush, and adding details without needing to get the whole piece perfect right out of the gate. More advanced hobbyists can also try designs with more detail.

The variety of subjects lets you choose one that appeals to and interests you. Popular options include famous paintings, tranquil landscapes, or animal portraits. Another option is to create a custom photo kit. This variety makes it easier to find art you will love doing over a couple of fall evenings.

2. Create a comfortable space for painting

You don’t need your own art room to paint at home. A small table, comfortable chair, and enough space to arrange materials will provide a suitable work area. The crucial part is having a space where you can focus without constantly rearranging your surroundings.

Useful lighting is especially important in the fall when the nights are longer. A desk lamp will help you read the numbered sections easily and tell similar colors apart. Keeping brushes, paints, and other materials within easy reach also helps children get into the activity.

A few things can make the area more welcoming, like playing your favorite music or keeping a warm beverage or soft blanket around sitting areas. It doesn’t take much to jazz up a simple evening with these details.

3. Enjoy a screen-free break from daily demands

We use screens all day, from answering work emails to checking messages and watching entertainment programmes. They certainly have their place, but a hands-on interest to break up the evening will add something new to your routine.

When you paint, you have something to focus on. You select the right color, carefully fill in a part of your design, and then work on another part. This will help you focus on the task at hand and not on notifications and other distractions.

Paint-by-numbers is a good introduction, since the design gives you direction while leaving you responsible for completing the work. You can follow the numbered guide at any time as needed at your own convenience. For an adult looking for an alternative to television and other screens, it can offer a good mix of structure and effort to enjoy while painting.

4. Choose artwork inspired by Autumn

Autumn offers plenty of inspiration for choosing a painting project. Leafy golden scenes, woodland paths, mountains, and cottages can all evoke the spirit of the season. Creating a canvas from images with the following subjects can help you feel connected to the changing weather and the environment.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t use colors beyond autumn. It’s also fun to paint a favorite animal, city scene, or a famous painting. Canvas By Numbers offers many different kinds of artwork, so you can browse and pick one you’re interested in.

Also consider where you’ll hang the finished piece. A landscape would be a great addition to the living room, and an animal portrait would be a perfect fit for a bedroom or home office. Choose a design that suits your space, and you’ll have another reason to enjoy the creative process, from the first brushstroke to the fine details.

5. Make painting part of your weekly routine

If you have a lot of things to do, like work, family, and other engagements, finding time for a new hobby can be challenging. Instead of an all-out free evening, set aside a brief window to paint a couple of times a week.

For instance, you may spend half an hour on your canvas after supper or set aside more time on the weekend. Canvas By Numbers kits let you complete a design step by step, so you don’t need to finish it all in one sitting. You can resume the project anytime and finish it whenever you like.

Painting can also be a time to enjoy the company of others. You may decide to collaborate on different creative projects within the same space if family members or friends want to. Participants are free to choose their own topics and work in their own space while enjoying each other’s company.

Keep in mind that some paintings take longer than others. It’s okay if it takes several weeks to complete a detailed design. This is done to make the activity enjoyable, not one that must be done quickly.

Make your Autumn evenings more creative

Autumn is a great time to explore hobbies that make evenings at home more enjoyable. For adults who want to try painting without needing advanced artistic skills, paint-by-numbers offers a simple and guided way to get started.

With a comfortable workspace, a design you love, and a little time each week, you can turn quiet evenings into creative sessions. Whether you choose a seasonal landscape, a famous painting, or a custom photo design, each session gives you a chance to unwind and create something personal.

With Canvas by Numbers, you can explore a variety of designs and enjoy a screen-free hobby at your own pace, throughout autumn and beyond.