Under the slogan “Some paths are meant to cross”, Petrolina is launching a new promotional campaign through MyPetrolina app, offering members the chance to win two Audi Q3 SUV Advance.

The campaign runs from November 9, 2026 to February 22, 2027. For every €10 spent on P-Energy Max automotive fuel at Petrolina, Agip and Eni service stations using the MyPetrolina app, members receive one entry into the prize draw.

Petrolina continues to reward its customers’ loyalty, bringing more benefits to their everyday journeys. This time, your next fuel stop could be where your path crosses with an Audi Q3 SUV!

More information, including terms and conditions, is available at: www.petrolina.com.cy.