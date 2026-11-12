PwC Cyprus and the University of Cyprus have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), strengthening their collaboration and bringing academia and the business community closer together.

The signing took place during the Open Day of the University of Cyprus’ Master of Science (MSc) in Financial Analysis (MFA) programme, which also included the official signing of Memoranda of Understanding with professional services organisations, as well as a presentation of the programme and the opportunities it offers students.

Through this agreement, the collaboration aims to strengthen the connection between academic knowledge and the labour market, providing students with the knowledge, skills and practical experience needed to meet the demands of today’s professional environment.

This connection is also reflected in the MFA programme itself, which offers two specialisations, Accounting and Investments, and connects academic education with internationally recognised professional qualifications, including ACA/ACCA and CFA.

Beyond the programme itself, the collaboration reflects the shared commitment of PwC Cyprus and the University of Cyprus to investing in the next generation and contributing to the development of highly skilled professionals who can play a meaningful role in the advancement of the Cypriot economy.

For PwC Cyprus, the initiative also forms part of its wider commitment to education, falling under the “Education & Culture” pillar of the PwC Foundation, through which the organisation supports initiatives that enhance learning and development opportunities for young people. At the same time, it contributes to efforts to strengthen the links between academia and the labour market.

Emphasising the importance of this connection, Martha Lambrou, Partner and Chief People Officer at PwC Cyprus, said, “Investing in young people is an investment in the future.”

“Through our collaboration with the University of Cyprus, we aim to create meaningful opportunities for students to gain knowledge and practical experience that will help them take their first steps into the labour market with greater confidence,” she added.

The emphasis on practical experience and employment opportunities is also shared by the university, with Andreas Milidonis, Co-Director of the University of Cyprus postgraduate programme, saying, “On behalf of the MFA program, we are delighted to be working with PwC through another one of our programs, to offer our students employment opportunities that add value to both our students and PwC.”

“We will continue to strive to offer academic excellence and employability through our programs,” Midilonis concluded.