A sentinel guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier called for silence after laughter was heard during the defence secretary's visit.

A US Army sentinel guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier appeared to rebuke Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s delegation on Wednesday after laughter could be heard as they climbed the steps of the solemn site, according to a video of the incident.

A Tomb Guard from the U.S. Army’s 3rd Infantry Regiment, “The Old Guard” was forced to verbally reprimand Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and a group of his senior advisers Wednesday after some in the group laughed and loudly talked in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier… pic.twitter.com/0aUPB4QBXT — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 11, 2026

Hegseth, his wife and senior aides could be seen taking pictures and speaking to each other on the steps of the memorial at Arlington National Cemetery following a Veterans Day event.

Immediately after the laughter, the sentinel moved toward the group and, from a distance, shouted toward them: “All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times.”

Sitting at the heart of Arlington National Cemetery, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is a sacred site and the grave of three unknown American service members, including one from World War One. It is widely known as a place for mourning and for reflection on military service, and sentinels guard the site 24 hours a day.

Pentagon responds to incident

Asked about the incident, which was first reported by CNN, chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said in a statement: “The Secretary and the entire Department have always honored —and will always honor — the sacrifices our military men and women have made to keep America safe.”

“While commemorating this solemn day, a soldier correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum,” Parnell said.

Hegseth faces political scrutiny

Hegseth, a former Army National Guard soldier who served in Iraq, prevailed this week after the House of Representatives rejected a Republican lawmaker’s effort to impeach him.

At a rare Pentagon press conference on Tuesday hours before the vote, Hegseth called the impeachment effort ‌a farce and defended his record, which includes championing the unpopular Iran war, launching strikes on suspected drug vessels in Latin American waters and firing senior military officers.

Democrats who won control of both chambers of Congress last week have promised to investigate Hegseth for his stewardship of the US military and have not ruled out another impeachment effort.