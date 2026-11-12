Each volunteer firefighting team will receive €1,000 in financial support from the interior ministry, with payments expected to be made early next year, the fire service announced on Thursday.

The funding was confirmed at a meeting with representatives of organised volunteer groups, held as part of a review of this year’s fire season and preparations for the next.

The meetings were organised over the past three days on the initiative of fire chief Nikos Longinos.

The financial support follows a recommendation by Archbishop Georgios and is intended to strengthen the work of volunteer teams.

Volunteers also put forward suggestions based on their experience during the fire season, while participants discussed ways to improve cooperation, organisation and preparedness.

Longinos thanked the volunteers for their cooperation with the fire service and their contribution to tackling fires and protecting lives, property and the natural environment.