Freckles, age spots, discolouration and the gradual loss of firmness are often signs that alter the appearance of the skin over time. Weleda, with over 100 years’ expertise in natural skincare, presents three new facial care products featuring Blue Gentian & Edelweiss, combining the power of nature with scientific research.

At the heart of these formulations lies the Collagen+ Active Complex, a complex containing organic blue gentian, organic edelweiss and Centella asiatica. In in-vitro laboratory tests, the Collagen+ Active Complex boosted collagen production by 60 per cent.

Dark Spot Brightening Serum: targeted action against dark spots

The Dark Spot Brightening Serum Blue Gentian + Edelweiss has been specially formulated to tackle different types of dark spots, such as age spots, sun spots and post-acne marks.

Its formula, containing Hordatines, helps to inhibit melanin production, aiming to achieve a more even and radiant complexion. A specific study involving 34 women, conducted over eight weeks with twice-daily application, reported a 91-per cent success rate in reducing dark spots. Weleda recommends using it in combination with sun protection.

Blue Gentian & Edelweiss Firming Day Cream

The Blue Gentian & Edelweiss Firming Day Cream provides hydration and nourishment, whilst helping visibly to reduce the appearance of deep wrinkles and promote a more even skin tone. In a four-week consumer study, 77 per cent of women said their skin looked firmer, whilst 100 per cent confirmed that it felt more supple.

Blue Gentian & Edelweiss Firming Night Cream

At night, the Blue Gentian & Edelweiss Firming Night Cream supports the skin’s natural repair process. Its formula provides intensive hydration and nourishment, helping to reduce deep wrinkles and discolouration and leaving the skin looking more supple and firm. Weleda also reports a +35-per cent boost in cell renewal.

A complete daily routine

The three new products create a simple and targeted routine: Dark Spot Brightening Serum in the morning and evening, Firming Day Cream in the morning and Firming Night Cream in the evening, with daily sun protection as an essential addition when the aim is to tackle dark spots.

Discover the Weleda Blue Gentian & Edelweiss range and other Weleda products at:

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