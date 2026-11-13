Buyers deposited 1,772 contracts of sale at Land Registry offices across Cyprus in October 2026, +8% on the 1,638 of October 2025, according to analysis of Department of Lands and Surveys data by BuySell, Cyprus’s largest property platform. The total for the first 10 months now stands at 16,741 (+13%), 1,930 more than a year earlier and already 92% of the 18,114 recorded in the whole of 2025. The market is running at 1,674 sales a month, against 1,481 in the same months of 2025.

Every month of 2026 has beaten its 2025 equivalent

October’s 1,772 contracts make it the third-strongest month of 2026 so far, behind July’s 2,040. Not one month this year has fallen short of its 2025 counterpart, and the year-on-year gain has reached double digits in eight of them.

The seasonal pattern is intact: activity builds from winter into early summer, dips in August and recovers in the autumn. What has changed is the level. The 10-month average of 1,674 contracts a month compares with 1,481 a year earlier, a gap of 193 sales every month.

Every district grew — Limassol leads, Paphos fastest

In October itself, four of the five districts recorded more contracts than a year earlier: Larnaca 383 (+12%), Limassol 546 (+11%), Paphos 375 (+11%) and Nicosia 393 (+6%). Famagusta slipped to 75 (−22%).

Over January–October 2026, Limassol leads with 5,406 contracts (+16%), Paphos is growing fastest at +18% to 3,374, and Larnaca at 3,674 (+14%), Nicosia at 3,556 (+6%) and Famagusta stands at 731 (+1%). Limassol and Larnaca together account for 1,223 of the 1,930 additional contracts this year.

€3.46 billion changed hands in January–September 2026; Limassol takes 40 cents of every euro

Completed transfers tell the same story in euros. In January–September 2026, 14,764 transfer transactions covering 16,525 properties were registered at a declared value of €3.46 billion, +7% on the same months of 2025 and 79% of the €4.36 billion transferred in all of 2025. June was the strongest month at €541 million; September closed at €437 million.

Limassol absorbed €1,388 million, or 40 cents of every euro spent on property across Cyprus. Nicosia followed with €735 million (21%), then Paphos with €696 million (20%), Larnaca with €480 million (14%) and Famagusta with €162 million (5%).

Foreign buyers sign 42% of contracts; non-EU demand up 19% this year

Of the 1,772 contracts deposited in October, 727 (41.0%) were signed by foreign buyers: 511 from outside the EU (+13% year on year) and 216 from other EU countries (−7%). Cypriot buyers signed 1,045, +9% on a year earlier.

Across January–October 2026, foreign buyers account for 6,994 contracts, 42% of the total or roughly two in five properties sold, with 4,684 non-EU (+19%) and 2,310 EU (+18%). The foreign share ranges from 68.7% in Paphos to 15.1% in Nicosia, with Larnaca at 47.5%, Famagusta at 46.6% and Limassol at 38.0%.

On completed transfers, foreign buyers took title to 3,433 of the 16,525 properties transferred in January–September 2026 (20.8%), led by Paphos at 41.8% and lowest in Nicosia at 9.0%.

Prices up 8.5% year on year as apartments outpace houses (CBC, Q2 2026)

The Central Bank of Cyprus Residential Property Price Index for Q2 2026, the latest available, rose 2.4% on the quarter and 8.5% on the year, up from 7.5% annual growth in the previous quarter. Apartment prices rose 8.9% year on year and house prices 5.8%, so the property-type mix continues to tilt towards apartments in the growth figures.

Every district posted annual gains: Famagusta +10.0%, Larnaca +9.8%, Paphos +9.6%, Limassol +7.8% and Nicosia +5.7%. The Central Bank attributes the rise to strong demand, particularly from non-Cypriot buyers, and to higher construction costs, while noting that residential units covered by building permits rose 63.7% in January–May 2026 (8,978 units), which should add supply over the medium term.

Mortgage rate eases to 3.88% as new housing loans climb to €135 million

Central Bank of Cyprus monetary statistics for September 2026 show the average interest rate on new housing loans at 3.88%, down from 4.16% in the previous month. Pure new loans for house purchase rose to €135 million from €114 million (€164 million including renegotiated contracts). Only 9.8% of new housing loans carried a floating rate or a rate fixed for up to one year, down from 12.0%, so roughly nine in ten new borrowers locked in a fixed rate for more than a year.

Department of Lands and Surveys mortgage registrations confirm the trend: 11,402 mortgages worth €3.47 billion were registered in January–October 2026, 1,053 of them in October for €335 million. Limassol accounts for the largest mortgaged amount (€1,354 million), followed by Nicosia (€995 million).

About BuySell

BuySell (buysellcyprus.com) is Cyprus’s leading property platform, attracting more than 2 million visitors every month and hosting over 150,000 listings for sale across Cyprus. With a market share of more than 80% — confirmed by IMR / University of Nicosia — it is the definitive marketplace for Cypriot real estate and a regular publisher of data-driven analysis of the market.

For more information, live market data and more than 150,000 listings, visit: buysellcyprus.com.

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