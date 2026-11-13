Ahead of the 13th Cyprus Jazz & World Music Showcase that is set to take place on December 4-6 at the Rialto Theatre, the department of contemporary culture and the Limassol-based theatre organise a pre-event at Lemba Cultural Village.

The Cultural Village will welcome the Soulful Groove Collective, a band that performed at last year’s Showcase on Saturday, November 21 for a live performance at 8pm. Before new acts take the stage, this pre-event aims to continue showcasing musical ensembles from its previous edition as a way to create a melodious bridge between past and upcoming editions of the Cyprus Jazz & World Music Showcase.

The Soulful Groove Collective is comprised of Marguerita Freeks on vocals, Giorgos Morfitis on piano and keyboards, Marios Menelaou on electric bass, Stelios Xydas on drums and Odysseas Toumazou on electric guitar. It draws inspiration from the rich tradition of soul and the freedom of jazz, while its repertoire combines original compositions with contemporary soul-jazz arrangements, characterised by rhythmic intensity, a strong musical identity and creative improvisation.

Driven by the musical chemistry and virtuosity of its members, the band creates a vibrant and direct connection with the audience, delivering a live performance filled with energy and a dynamic stage presence.

The concert is set to last one hour and has a general entry of €8. Professional musicians, music students, and students attending music schools have free entry however.

Soulful Groove Collective

Live performance by local ensemble. A pre-event of the 13th Cyprus Jazz & World Music Showcase. November 21. Lemba Cultural Village, Paphos. 8pm. €8. www.rialto.com.cy