Cyprus and Liechtenstein have successfully completed a double tax treaty aimed at eliminating double taxation on income and preventing tax evasion, the Finance Ministry has announced.
In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the ministry described the agreement as a milestone in strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries.
It added that the treaty would also reinforce legal certainty in taxation and facilitate cross-border business and investment opportunities.
The agreement is intended to prevent income from being taxed twice while supporting cooperation between the two jurisdictions in tackling tax evasion.
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