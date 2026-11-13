Cyprus and Liechtenstein have successfully completed a double tax treaty aimed at eliminating double taxation on income and preventing tax evasion, the Finance Ministry has announced.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the ministry described the agreement as a milestone in strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

It added that the treaty would also reinforce legal certainty in taxation and facilitate cross-border business and investment opportunities.

The agreement is intended to prevent income from being taxed twice while supporting cooperation between the two jurisdictions in tackling tax evasion.