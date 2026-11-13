Cyprus generated 3,206 tonnes of textile waste in 2024, compared with 12,793 tonnes in Greece, according to figures published by Eurostat covering waste generated across the European Union.

The figures show that Cyprus produced 4.04 million tonnes of waste in total during the year, including 2.1 million tonnes excluding major mineral waste.

Greece generated approximately 30 million tonnes of waste, of which 12,793 tonnes consisted of textiles, while the corresponding European Union total stood at 2.27 million tonnes of textile waste out of almost 2.2 billion tonnes of waste overall.

Across the bloc, textile waste reached approximately 2.3 million tonnes in 2024, with household disposal accounting for more than half of the amount generated.

A total of 1.4 million tonnes of textile waste was treated, equivalent to 63 per cent of the waste generated during the year.

Italy was the EU’s largest producer of textile waste, generating 441,736 tonnes, and also recorded the highest amount treated and recycled, at 280,680 tonnes.

France followed with 339,965 tonnes generated and 258,129 tonnes treated, while Germany produced 212,107 tonnes and treated 207,156 tonnes.

Recycling accounts for most treated textile waste

The data showed that 91 per cent of textile waste treatment in the EU involved recovery operations.

Recycling accounted for 78 per cent of all treated textile waste, while incineration with energy recovery represented 13 per cent.

A further 8 per cent was sent to landfill, with incineration without energy recovery accounting for the remaining 1 per cent.

Italy and France recorded the highest recycling rates, with both countries recycling 98 per cent of their treated textile waste.

Lithuania followed with 87 per cent, while Slovenia recorded 83 per cent.

At the other end of the scale, Latvia reported no textile recycling, while Estonia recycled 5 per cent and Romania 23 per cent, although the Romanian figure relates to 2022.

The figures highlight substantial differences between EU countries in how textile waste is handled, with recycling accounting for the overwhelming majority of treated material in some countries, while others recorded considerably lower rates.