The first public dog park in the Famagusta district is expected to be completed and opened on November 23 in the Limni area of Paralimni-Deryneia municipality, the local authority announced on Friday.

The municipality said work on the park was in its final stages.

The project is being carried out in collaboration with the Youth of Paralimni, it added.

The municipality said it continued to upgrade public spaces and develop modern infrastructure to improve residents’ daily lives and quality of life.