The mayor of Dromolaxia-Meneou, Kypros Andronikou, appeared in court on Friday, accused of having presented his own personal views as those of the municipality as a whole.

The complaint had been made by deputy mayor Yiannos Ioannou.

Defence lawyer Yiannis Polychronis argued in court that the indictment did not reveal an offence and that the private case aimed at criminalising the freedom of expression.

Polychronis said “we sent a request dated October 21, 2026, to the attorney-general to intervene and suspend the criminal prosecution, and we are awaiting his decision.”

“If a suspension is not given, then all the legal issues will be raised before the court,” he added.

Prosecution lawyer Alexandros Clerides said the freedom of expression constituted a fundamental democratic right, however in this particular case the municipality’s official page was used with deceit aimed at marring the image and credibility of the deputy mayor.

Clerides added that he too would be sending a letter to the attorney-general presenting facts and evidence.

The next hearing has been set for December 11.