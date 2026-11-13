A 62-year-old electrician was found dead at a building under construction in Avdellero on Friday afternoon.

Police identified the man as Gavriel Gavriel and said he was found at around 1.25pm.

Police are investigating the circumstances of his death, while the labour inspection department is conducting a separate investigation into the incident.

According to reports, Gavriel had been carrying out electrical work at the building and had earlier complained of feeling unwell.

He had reportedly been called to carry out electrical work outside the building and had requested assistance, which was provided.

The 62-year-old subsequently entered the building, where he reportedly fell from an internal staircase.

The exact cause of death is expected to be determined following a post-mortem examination.