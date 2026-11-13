President Nikos Christodoulides’ invitation to attend the Cop31 climate summit in Antalya came from the summit’s secretariat rather than Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish newspaper Milliyet reported on Friday.

The paper said the circumstances surrounding the invitation came under scrutiny after Erdogan’s decision not to welcome Christodoulides to the opening of the leaders’ summit.

It said the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) secretariat, headed by Simon Stiell, handled the invitation and official registration procedures.

By contrast, Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman and the north’s ‘prime minister’ Unal Ustel travelled to Antalya following personal invitations bearing Erdogan’s signature, the newspaper claimed.

Milliyet referred to an October 11 report by Greek newspaper Kathimerini, which said Erdogan had sent invitations to the leaders of 26 EU member states, excluding Christodoulides.

According to the report, Cyprus subsequently raised the matter at the EU’s Committee of Permanent Representatives, pointing out that it had not received an official invitation from Turkey.

Following diplomatic contacts between European institutions and Ankara, a new invitation process reportedly began on October 9, with COP31 organisers sending invitations to all 27 EU member states through Brussels.

Milliyet suggested that the arrangement allowed Christodoulides to participate through an international organisation while Ankara maintained its diplomatic position towards the Cyprus, which Turkey does not recognise.

The newspaper also referred to reactions in the Cypriot press, citing a headline in Politis describing the developments as a ‘war of symbolism in Antalya’.

It reported that Erhurman was welcomed by senior diplomats at the airport and personally received by Erdogan at the summit, while Christodoulides was met at the airport by protocol officials from the Turkish foreign ministry.

According to Milliyet, Erdogan left the reception area as the Cypriot president entered.

The newspaper further claimed that members of the Turkish delegation removed headsets providing a translation of speeches when Christodoulides began his address at the summit.

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