Female contract soldiers (Syop) from the National Guard’s 17th training intake were officially sworn in on Friday during a ceremony at the Larnaca Recruit Training Centre, attended by religious, political and military officials.

National Guard Chief Lieutenant General Emmanouel Theodorou welcomed the new recruits, stressing their decision to serve was a conscious commitment requiring determination, dedication and a strong sense of duty.

He highlighted the importance of cooperation, solidarity and teamwork, urging the soldiers to support their colleagues, carry out their duties responsibly and continuously improve their skills.

Referring to the security situation, Theodorou said the continued presence of Turkish occupation forces on the island required constant readiness, while developments in the wider region demanded vigilance.

He added that defending the country depended on well-trained and determined professional soldiers and wished the new recruits health, strength and success as they began their military careers.