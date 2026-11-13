The Forestry Department has urged mushroom pickers, hunters and other forest visitors to exercise caution during their outings and take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and those around them.

In an announcement on Friday, the department, which operates under the agriculture ministry, issued a series of safety recommendations aimed at preventing accidents and incidents involving people becoming lost or disoriented in forested areas.

Visitors are advised to remain close to their vehicles and stick to familiar routes, saving the location of their parked vehicle on their mobile phones where possible.

They should also avoid dangerous terrain, including cliffs, ravines and steep, difficult or slippery paths.

The department urged visitors to inform relatives or friends of their plans before setting out, avoid venturing into forests alone and maintain regular contact with other members of their group.

Carrying a fully charged mobile phone and, where possible, navigation equipment is also recommended.

Visitors should wear sturdy footwear with non-slip soles and clothing appropriate for the season and weather conditions, including a waterproof jacket and an additional warm layer.

The department also advised checking weather forecasts before setting out and carrying sufficient drinking water, some food, a torch, a small first-aid kit and any necessary personal medication.

Hunters were specifically reminded to wear clearly visible clothing on hunting days, preferably in bright colours and with a high-visibility vest, to reduce the risk of accidents.

Mushroom pickers, meanwhile, were warned to collect only mushrooms they can identify with absolute certainty as edible, while respecting the forest and the natural environment.

In the event of becoming lost or facing an emergency, the department advised people to remain calm, avoid wandering unnecessarily and stay in a safe location.

Anyone requiring immediate assistance should call 112 or 1407, providing emergency services with the most accurate possible information about their location and following the instructions given.

The Forestry Department stressed that no outdoor excursion justified putting human life at risk and called on the public to enjoy Cyprus’ forests with caution, responsibility and respect for the natural environment.