A major search operation continued on Friday for a 60-year-old Turkish Cypriot who disappeared while collecting mushrooms in the Cedar Valley area of the Paphos forest on Thursday.

Police have identified the missing man as Akkan Coskun, who was last seen in the Konizi area on November 12, and have issued a public appeal for information on his whereabouts.

According to reports, Coskun had travelled to the mountainous area in the Paphos forest with two other people to collect mushrooms when the group became separated. The other two were subsequently located, but Coskun remains missing.

Authorities were alerted at around 2pm on Thursday following reports that someone could be heard calling for help from a remote part of the forest.

An extensive search was launched, involving police officers, the Forestry Department, the Game and Fauna Service, Civil Defence and volunteer rescue teams.

Helicopters, drones equipped with thermal imaging cameras and search dogs have been deployed, while ground teams have faced considerable difficulties navigating the area’s steep terrain and dense vegetation.

Searches continued throughout the night and were reinforced on Friday morning.

In its official missing-person announcement, police described Coskun as being of stocky build, approximately 1.84 metres tall, with short white hair and a thick white beard.

He was last seen wearing a white vest, a thick purple, black and white checked shirt, light-coloured jeans and ankle boots.

Police are urging anyone who may have seen him or has information that could assist the investigation to contact Kampos Police Station on 22 820956, their nearest police station or the Citizens’ Hotline on 1460.