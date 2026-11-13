Island Energies, formerly known as Island Oil (Holdings) Limited, celebrated its new corporate identity at a reception in Limassol on Thursday evening, bringing together representatives of Cyprus’ shipping and business community.

The event, held at the Four Seasons Hotel this week, marked another chapter for the Limassol-based group, which has grown from a marine fuel supplier established in 1992 into an international maritime and energy business.

Chrysostomos Papavassiliou, the group’s founder, chief executive and chairman, reflected on the company’s beginnings almost 35 years ago, recalling how the business first operated from a small office in an apartment building just a short distance from the hotel hosting the reception.

Since then, the company has expanded into 12 countries, developing activities across marine fuel supply and trading, onshore energy solutions, ship owning and vessel management.

Speaking about the company’s growth, Papavassiliou placed particular emphasis on the people behind its development and the importance of maintaining long-term business relationships.

“The most valuable asset of any company is its people. People can take gold and turn it into dust, or they can take dust and turn it into gold,” he said.

He also reflected on the challenges of building the business, including the difficulties of securing financing during its early years, stressing the importance of consistency, perseverance and keeping commitments.

Meanwhile, Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis, who attended the reception, congratulated the group on its development and contribution to Cyprus’ maritime industry.

She described the new corporate identity as more than a change of name, recognising the company’s wider ambitions while preserving the relationships and values established over more than three decades.

Hadjimanolis also emphasised the importance of internationally active Cypriot companies in strengthening the country’s position as a competitive maritime centre.

During her address, she conveyed the congratulations of President Nikos Christodoulides and the government, recognising the group’s contribution to the shipping sector and the wider economy.

The reception followed the group’s formal rebranding announcement on September 28, when Island Oil (Holdings) Limited introduced the Island Energies identity to reflect its expanding activities beyond traditional marine fuel supply.

The change brings together four group companies, namely Island Oil (Holdings) Limited, Island Oil Limited, Island Petroleum Limited and NavTech Supplies Limited, under a unified corporate identity.

The group’s activities now extend across international fuel trading, physical bunker supply, marine lubricants, technical supplies, ship agency services and onshore energy solutions, reflecting the development of its business beyond its original operations in Cyprus.

Despite the change in name and visual identity, the company has maintained that its underlying business principles remain unchanged, with reliability, transparency, integrity, innovation and long-term partnerships continuing to guide its activities.

Its new corporate identity also introduces the tagline ‘Solid Partnerships. Infinite Horizons’, reflecting the importance the group places on established relationships and its plans for further development.

For Island Energies, the Limassol gathering was an opportunity to recognise more than three decades of growth while bringing together the clients, partners and shipping professionals who have contributed to its international expansion.