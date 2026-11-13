The board of directors of Logicom Public Ltd will meet on November 26, 2026, to examine the company’s interim unaudited financial statements for the first nine months of the year.

The review will cover both the Logicom Group and the parent company, with the financial statements relating to the period ended September 30, 2026.

The company disclosed the planned meeting in a notification to the market, saying the board would consider the results among other matters.