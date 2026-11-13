Friday will be mainly clear across most of Cyprus, with occasional increased cloud cover in some areas, according to the Meteorological Department.

Weak high pressure is affecting the region.

Winds will blow mainly from the northeast to southeast, light to occasionally moderate, at 3 to 4 Beaufort. The sea will generally be calm to slight.

Temperatures will rise to 24C inland and along the western and northern coasts, around 25C along the remaining coastal areas and 16C in the higher mountains.

Tonight, skies will remain mainly clear, although increased low cloud is expected at times, particularly along the coast and later inland. Mist or fog may form locally during the early morning hours, especially inland and in eastern areas.

Winds will become downslope, light at 3 Beaufort, while the sea will remain calm to slight. Temperatures will fall to around 11C inland, 15C along the coast and 9C in the higher mountains.

On Saturday, increased cloud cover is expected at intervals, with isolated light showers possible during the evening.

Sunday will also see periods of increased cloud, while isolated showers are forecast for Monday, mainly in the afternoon.

Temperatures will remain largely unchanged on Saturday, staying above the seasonal average. A slight drop is expected on Sunday, followed by little change on Monday, with temperatures continuing to hover slightly above the average for this time of year.