A 27-year-old Thai national was remanded for eight days on Friday following his arrest at Larnaca airport in connection with the seizure of 22.5kg of cannabis.

The man was arrested on Thursday after customs officers, working with the drug squad (Ykan), discovered 42 packages containing cannabis in his luggage.

The drugs were seized by the customs department and handed over to Ykan.

The suspect is being investigated for illegal importation and possession of drugs, as well as possession with intent to supply.