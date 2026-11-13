For the second year running, MIT students are coming to Cyprus to teach. The League has opened applications for MIT Global Teaching Labs Cyprus 2027, featuring two free, five-day bootcamps on AI agents, hosted by the Cyprus University of Technology in Limassol (January 11–15, 2027) and the University of Cyprus in Nicosia (January 18–22, 2027).

The programme runs under the auspices of the Ministry of Education, Sport and Youth and the Cyprus Computer Society. The bootcamps are supported by Space307.

Thirty talented young people from across Cyprus will spend a week building their own AI system, side by side with MIT student instructors and students of both universities, and then present it live at a Demo Day. Places are won on talent and motivation alone. There are no fees, so a family’s budget plays no part in who gets in.

Why AI agents

This year’s topic is AI agents: software that does not only answer questions, but plans, uses tools and carries out tasks on its own. It is the part of technology changing fastest, and it is already reshaping how people study and work. Over five days, participants learn how these systems actually work, then design, build and test one of their own in small teams. They also learn the judgement that goes with it: what a machine should be allowed to do, and what a person must check.

Building on a first for Cyprus

In January 2026, The League brought MIT’s MISTI Global Teaching Labs to Cyprus for the first time, under the auspices of the Ministry of Education, Sport and Youth and together with the University of Cyprus, the Cyprus University of Technology and Neapolis University Pafos. A total of 219 young people applied for 30 places. Over three weeks in Paphos, Nicosia and Limassol, teams built working robots and presented them at a Demo Day every Friday.

“Last January we watched teenagers from all over the island build things they did not think they could build, next to students from MIT,” said Yulia Tarasova, Co-Founder of The League, who initiated bringing the programme to Cyprus. “This year we are going further, into AI agents, the technology everyone is talking about and very few schools teach. And it stays free, because talent is everywhere in Cyprus, and opportunity should be, too.”

For his part, Dr Kirill Krinkin, Co-Founder of The League and academic lead of the programme, highlighted: “Most people use AI; very few understand how an AI agent is built, or where it can go wrong. In five days, each team takes a real problem, designs a system around it, makes it work and defends it in front of an audience. That is the closest thing to real engineering a teenager can experience.”

MIT Global Teaching Labs Cyprus 2027 at a glance

Topic: AI agents and agentic systems

AI agents and agentic systems Week 1: Cyprus University of Technology, Limassol · 11–15 January 2027 · Demo Day 15 January

Cyprus University of Technology, Limassol · 11–15 January 2027 · Demo Day 15 January Week 2: University of Cyprus, Nicosia · 18–22 January 2027 · Demo Day and awards ceremony 22 January

University of Cyprus, Nicosia · 18–22 January 2027 · Demo Day and awards ceremony 22 January Places: 30: 15 in Limassol and 15 in Nicosia. Each participant attends one week, 09:00–15:00

30: 15 in Limassol and 15 in Nicosia. Each participant attends one week, 09:00–15:00 Teachers: MIT student instructors with students of CUT and UCY as co-instructors

MIT student instructors with students of CUT and UCY as co-instructors Under the auspices of: Ministry of Education, Sport and Youth · Cyprus Computer Society

Ministry of Education, Sport and Youth · Cyprus Computer Society Cost: Free

Free Who can apply: High-school students and first-year university students in Cyprus who already have programming skills and want to build their own AI agents

High-school students and first-year university students in Cyprus who already have programming skills and want to build their own AI agents Selection: Online application until 29 November · programming task 30 November – 9 December · online interviews 10–20 December · 30 finalists announced 21 December

Applications: https://theleague.tech/mit2027

About MIT Global Teaching Labs

Global Teaching Labs is a programme of MIT International Science and Technology Initiatives (MISTI). Every January, MIT selects students to teach science and technology in partner countries around the world. Cyprus joined the programme in 2026.

About The League

The League is a year-round, free tech education ecosystem for young people in Cyprus, bridging the gap between school and the real world through real projects, expert mentors and programmes with leading universities. It was founded by Yulia Tarasova, co-founder of KidIT and Head of Education at CYGMA, and Dr Kirill Krinkin, creator of the chaordic learning method behind JASS (Joint Advanced Student School, jass.school), the international project school run for 14 years with faculty from Stanford, Imperial College London and TU Munich. theleague.tech