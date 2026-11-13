The National Bank of Greece (NBG) has announced plans to distribute an interim dividend of €230 million to shareholders for the 2026 financial year, with payments scheduled to begin on November 20, subject to approval by the European Central Bank (ECB).

The distribution was announced following a meeting of the bank’s board of directors on October 21, with the total gross payment initially calculated at €0.2546686567 per share.

After taking account of the bank’s treasury shares, the final gross dividend payable to eligible shareholders will be €0.2605543814 per share.

A 5 per cent withholding tax will be deducted in accordance with Article 64 of Greek Law 4172/2013, bringing the net payment to €0.2475266623 per share.

The withholding rate may differ or be exempted for shareholders covered by specific provisions of the legislation, including Articles 46, 48 and 63 of the same law.

The shares will trade ex-dividend from Monday, November 16, 2026, meaning investors purchasing shares from that date onwards will not be entitled to receive the distribution.

Shareholders eligible for payment will be those registered in the electronic records of the Dematerialised Securities System (DSS), managed by Euronext Securities Athens, on Tuesday, November 17, which has been set as the record date.

The bank has scheduled the start of dividend payments for Friday, November 20.

Payments will be made through National Bank of Greece, acting as the designated paying bank, and distributed through the participants in the DSS, including banks and brokerage and securities firms, in accordance with the Euronext Securities Athens rulebook and relevant decisions.

In cases involving the legal heirs of deceased shareholders whose securities are held in the special account for their share in the DSS, payment will be made once the required legal documentation and verification procedures have been completed.

The bank also warned that dividend amounts left uncollected for five years will become time-barred and revert to the Greek state.

The proposed distribution remains subject to approval by the European Central Bank (ECB).