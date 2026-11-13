f you’re a U.S. men’s national team fan freaking out about manager Mauricio Pochettino leaving three months into his new contract, it’s OK to climb off the ledge.

From a PR standpoint, it’s not ideal that the well-known Argentine is jumping ship for Manchester United soon after he committed to sticking it out with the USMNT for the next World Cup cycle.

American fans are more accustomed to coaching stability than soccer fans elsewhere. And with Christian Pulisic’s underwhelming 2026 World Cup showing and the next generation of elite U.S. talent only beginning to break into the senior team, the former Tottenham and Chelsea gaffer had become the face of the program.

However, this could be a blessing in disguise for the U.S. program that had to decide its future this summer amid a post-World Cup euphoria based on vibes more than results.

Pochettino did a fine job, but he didn’t take the Americans to an unprecedented level.

Because the U.S. got a stronger seed as a host nation and the World Cup field expanded to 48 teams, the Yanks’ first four World Cup opponents were ranked lower in the FIFA World Rankings than any of their foes in 2022.

Yes, Pochettino’s attacking style was more enjoyable to the average American than his predecessor, Gregg Berhalter.

But home wins over Paraguay and Australia as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina, and losses to Turkey and Belgium were decidedly average results historically. The 4-1 defeat to a very ordinary Belgium was borderline humiliating and arguably the worst knockout-phase performance in modern USMNT history.

And the U.S. Soccer Federation will actually make a little bit of money from rehiring Pochettino. His reported $10 million buyout is easily more than he would’ve been paid during the first few months of a new deal.

There is still sufficient time to prepare for 2030 CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, which will be easier than ever with six automatic berths available. And Pochettino’s two years here probably leave the job far more coveted than when he arrived.

The pursuit of Spanish legend Pep Guardiola, as reported by The Athletic, might be a long shot. But the federation can clearly think beyond elite American MLS managers and even wait for the end of the current European club season if desired.

Meanwhile, some seasoned former national team managers are available. Former Portugal and Belgium boss Roberto Martinez and former Germany gaffer Joachim Low are the most obvious.

And there are some intriguing domestic options, particularly BJ Callaghan, who has guided Nashville SC to the best regular season in MLS history and who earned some excellent results as caretaker USMNT manager in early 2023.

Change is scary. But the program is now in an excellent place to embrace it. And that’s as much a sign of progress as results on the field.

High-functioning national teams are often in flux, as are the game’s elite managers. Pochettino’s departure gives U.S. Soccer the chance to prove it can be one of those sides, rather than just a cult of a charismatic personality for one summer.