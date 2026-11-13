More than a third of people living with diabetes in Cyprus are unaware they have the condition, with an estimated 106,100 adults affected, according to figures highlighted ahead of World Diabetes Day on November 14.

The Cyprus Endocrinology Society on Thursday stressed the importance of early diagnosis and treatment, warning that many patients are diagnosed only after complications develop.

According to the International Diabetes Federation’s (IDF) 2025 Diabetes Atlas, an estimated 36.6 per cent of adults with diabetes in Cyprus remain undiagnosed, equivalent to around 38,800 people.

The society said diabetes affects approximately 590 million people worldwide, with numbers continuing to rise.

It warned that one in two people with type 2 diabetes are diagnosed only after developing their first complication, highlighting the importance of regular health checks.

This year’s World Diabetes Day campaign, “Early action on diabetes”, supports the World Health Organisation’s goal of diagnosing 80 per cent of people with diabetes by 2030.

The society also stressed that early diagnosis of type 1 diabetes is essential to prevent diabetic ketoacidosis, a serious and potentially life-threatening complication.

In Cyprus, diabetes prevalence among adults aged 20 to 79 stands at 11.1 per cent, compared with 9.8 per cent across the IDF’s European Region.

The number of adults living with diabetes has risen considerably over the past two decades, with the IDF projecting that the figure could reach 140,000 by 2050.

Separate national figures released ahead of World Diabetes Day put the number of diagnosed people in Cyprus at 78,084.

Diabetes also remains a significant challenge for the health system.

The OECD’s State of Health in the EU: Cyprus Country Health Profile 2025 found that Cyprus had the second-highest rate of treatable mortality from diabetes in the EU.

Diabetes accounted for 11 per cent of all treatable deaths and 7 per cent of preventable deaths in Cyprus, with diabetes-related treatable mortality increasing since 2019.

The findings contrast with Cyprus’ broader health indicators, including life expectancy of 83.2 years in 2024, above the EU average of 81.7 years.

Meanwhile, free blood sugar and blood pressure checks are being offered across Cyprus as part of this year’s awareness campaign.

A Diabetic Village will be held at the University of Nicosia’s Block venue on Saturday, November 14, from 11am to 3pm.

Organised by the Cyprus Diabetic Association in collaboration with the university, the event will offer free preventive checks, health advice and information on diabetes prevention, diagnosis and management.

Another event is scheduled at the Sotira Social Benefits Centre on Thursday from 5pm to 8pm, while Nicosia Mall will host an awareness event on Sunday from 11am to 4pm.

The events aim to encourage early detection and help people better understand the risks associated with diabetes.