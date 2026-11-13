George Pamboridis challenged his rival for the Disy presidential nomination, Averof Neophytou, on Friday to explain whether he has held contacts with Volt and Direct Democracy and on what basis.

In a post on X, Pamboridis said an attempt was being made to create an impression of understanding with other political circles at an early stage.

“Is there really any connection between Volt and Direct Democracy, and if so, on what principles or convergences is it based?” he asked.

Any collaboration to govern the country, he said, “must be based on common principles and values, as well as common visions”.

Volt Cyprus responded on the same platform, insisting that the party “has not been involved and will not be involved in the internal conflicts” of Disy.

The exchange follows a series of posts by Neophytou, on his personal social media accounts since mid-October, with each republished favourable remarks about him from figures outside Disy.

His latest post concerned Volt’s new co-chairman Piero Karoulas telling Politis that “Averof Neophytou’s positions on the Cyprus issue include certain findings that coincide with ours”.

Volt is reorganising after its poor showing in the parliamentary elections and has recently elected new leadership and Neophytou is known to have good relations with Panayiotou.