Charalambos Papantoniou has been elected president of the Paphos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Evep) for the 2026–2029 term, succeeding George Mais, who has led the organisation since 2020.

The change in leadership was confirmed this week, when the Chamber’s newly appointed board of directors met to formally constitute itself in accordance with its constitution.

Alongside Papantoniou’s election, the board appointed five vice-presidents, each responsible for a key area of the district’s business activity.

Michalis Michael was elected vice-president for industry, while Nikos Laouris will oversee trade and Nikos Kouvaros will take responsibility for finance.

Meanwhile, Agathoklis Constantinou was elected vice-president for tourism, one of the district’s most important economic sectors, with Lefteris Aristodemou assuming responsibility for services.

The new leadership structure also includes Stephanos Stephanou, who was elected honorary secretary of the Chamber.

According to the Chamber’s official announcement, Papantoniou’s election opens a new chapter for the organisation, with an emphasis on continuing and strengthening its work in promoting entrepreneurship and supporting the economic development and growth prospects of the Paphos district.

The Chamber also emphasised the importance of maintaining its contribution to the local business community under the new leadership, as it enters another three-year term.

At the same time, it expressed its appreciation to outgoing president George Mais, thanking him for his contribution, cooperation and commitment to advancing the organisation’s objectives throughout his six years in office, from 2020 to 2026.

The leadership change comes as the Chamber prepares to continue representing the interests of businesses across industry, trade, finance, tourism and services, the five sectors now reflected in its vice-presidential appointments.