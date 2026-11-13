Playing a significant role in bringing the project to life.

As a long-standing supporter of the charitable organisation “Goal in Life” and one of the main contributors of the renovation of the Paediatric Wards at Makarios Hospital, Petrolina is providing significant support for this important project. The renovation’s progress was presented at a press conference held on Thursday, 12 November.

The project holds great social importance and is being made possible through the collective efforts of individuals and organisations who share a common vision: to provide children in Cyprus with better hospital facilities and standards of care.

Petrolina had supported “Goal in Life” as a major sponsor since the organisation was founded in 2017, initially through the Petrolina Charity Festival and subsequently through various community initiatives and activities over the years.

Georgia Lefkariti, Executive Director of Petrolina (Holdings) Public Ltd, stated: “This initiative is particularly meaningful to us, as we believe that corporate social responsibility is demonstrated through tangible contributions to society and long-standing support for initiatives that address real needs. We are therefore delighted to have contributed to this effort. Our warmest congratulations go to ‘Goal in Life’ for its dedication and perseverance.

We are proud to be part of this initiative, which will improve the quality of care for children and make a lasting, positive difference to Cypriot society.” Renovation works began in September, with the two Paediatric Wards scheduled for completion in phases. The first ward is expected to be ready before Christmas, while the second is scheduled for completion by March 2027, providing improved facilities and a more comfortable environment for children and their families.