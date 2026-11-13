Seven people were arrested for offences including illegal residency, grievous bodily harm, and drink-driving in overnight operations, police said on Friday.

Officers carried out organised patrols in key urban areas as part of preventive operations aimed at tackling crime and maintaining public order.

During the operations, police stopped 473 vehicles and checked 601 people travelling in them.

They also inspected 27 premises, resulting in one complaint.

Traffic checks led to 301 reports for various road traffic offences, while five cases of suspected traffic violations are under investigation.

Of the traffic complaints, 167 concerned speeding. Police also impounded seven vehicles.

Officers carried out 203 alcohol tests, which resulted in three complaints.

One preliminary drug test was also conducted, but it returned a negative result.

Police said the operations formed part of ongoing efforts to prevent crime and improve road safety.