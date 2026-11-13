VIMA Art Fair is set to return to The Warehouse by IT Quarter in Limassol next spring, on May 14-16 and the person in charge of its Curatorial Project for 2027 has just been announced. Colombian-French curator María Inés Rodríguez is set to lead the project alongside the fair’s public, parallel and VIP programme, 30 galleries, performances and installations.

Across its three days, VIMA’s third edition will once again bring together artists, the public, collectors and industry professionals for a comprehensive insight into Cyprus’ flourishing contemporary art scene by showcasing works from the island and its neighbouring countries across the Eastern Mediterranean. The fair also welcomes international galleries interested in engaging with Cyprus and the surrounding region.

About the curator

Welcoming a new yet experienced curator in 2027, VIMA is set to take its Curatorial Project to new heights. Rodríguez is director of the Walter & Nicole Leblanc Foundation in Brussels, and founder and artistic director of Tropical Papers, an inclusive digital platform established in 2005.

She has held senior curatorial positions internationally, including director of the CAPC, the Musée d’Art Contemporain de Bordeaux; chief curator of MUSAC in Spain and MUAC in Mexico; and special senior curator at MASP in São Paulo. She is also an adviser to the Rijksakademie in Amsterdam, and was a member of the jury for the 60th Venice Biennale.

“Cyprus offers a fascinating context in which to examine how histories, cultural references and geopolitical realities intersect and shape artistic practices,” she says. “I look forward to contributing my curatorial experience to VIMA 2027 while discovering the richness and distinctive features of the Cypriot art scene. Édouard Glissant’s notion of ‘archipelagic thinking’ offers a particularly meaningful perspective here: an understanding of the world through relationship, multiplicity and interconnection, without subsuming difference into a single narrative. I see VIMA as an opportunity to foster encounters between local and international practices and to open up new spaces for critical dialogue and exchange.”

“VIMA’s Curatorial Project is an integral part of the fair’s identity, and plays an important role in its overall experience,” says the team. “We adopt a hybrid fair model that evolves each year with each curator. This year we hope to place even more emphasis on gallery participant and curatorial project collaboration. We are thrilled to be collaborating with Maria Ines Rodriguez for 2027, yet another incredible opportunity for VIMA to continue as a space for discovery and connection. “

The 2027 Participants (to date)

The 2026 edition of the fair brought together 26 galleries, 150 artists and participants from more than 20 countries. For the next edition, the following galleries have been confirmed and more are expected to be added: Alpha C.K Art Gallery (Nicosia), Art Seen by Maria Stathi (Nicosia), CITRONNE Gallery (Athens/Poros), Diatopos Art Centre (Nicosia), eins (Limassol), ELENI KORONEOU GALLERY (Athens), Fragment (New York), Gallery Isabelle (Dubai), JOEY RAMONE (Rotterdam), Stand in Line – Art Space (Nicosia), Sylvia Kouvali (Piraeus/London), The Edit Gallery (Limassol), and Window Project (Tbilisi).

VIMA Art Fair 2027

Three-day contemporary art fair. May 14-16. The Warehouse by IT Quarter, Limassol. www.vima.art